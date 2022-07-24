iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $106.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.06.

