iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $528,021,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $196,373,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,213,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $220.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

