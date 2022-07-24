iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,541,000 after acquiring an additional 66,150 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 38,248 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $390.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.48. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $326.70 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

