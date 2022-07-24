iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $397.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.66. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

