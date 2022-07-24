iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 6.1% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 548,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,224,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 322,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,807,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 102.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.18 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.38.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

