iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.9% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 41,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,207.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 261,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 257,480 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,515,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,870. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average of $102.38.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

