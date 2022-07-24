iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Increased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.