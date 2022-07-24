iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,670 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of IYZ opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

