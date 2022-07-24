J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $180.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $186.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Shares of JBHT opened at $173.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.84. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

