Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $699.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.3% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 188,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after buying an additional 146,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.