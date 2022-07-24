JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($37.37) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($75.76) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($27.27) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.71) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($70.71) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.46) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

HelloFresh Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €26.67 ($26.94) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($27.29) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($98.48). The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.89.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

