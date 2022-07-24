JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $78.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.55. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,128.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,190,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

