JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $86.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $94.06 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.61.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

