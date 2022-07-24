JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $14.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.34, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.04. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,475,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,282,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $44,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,886,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,615.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,475,877 shares in the company, valued at $121,282,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 624,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,871. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $818,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

