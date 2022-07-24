Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $5.62 on Top Exchanges

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00105325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00019281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00242235 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00041354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007937 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

