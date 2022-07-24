Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) to Market Perform

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,730. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 273,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,988.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 288,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

