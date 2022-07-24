Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.25

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$19.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.67.

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$17.52 on Wednesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$16.38 and a 1 year high of C$24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

