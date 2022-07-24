Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) PT Raised to $41.00 at Mizuho

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
KNTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Kinetik Price Performance
NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.19, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.
Kinetik Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $31,934.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Kinetik
Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
