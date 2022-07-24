Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.77

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as low as $3.72. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 18,655 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.48). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 372,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

