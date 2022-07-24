Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.92.

NYSE:KGC opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 847.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $2,983,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

