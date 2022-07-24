Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up 2.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,215,000 after purchasing an additional 135,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90,703 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,572,000 after acquiring an additional 107,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $250,526,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $672,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,845,482.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,934 shares of company stock worth $9,206,533 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

