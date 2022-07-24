Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.07% of Dropbox worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,870,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $24,794,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Dropbox by 6,814.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after buying an additional 906,242 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,697,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after buying an additional 618,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dropbox by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,032,000 after buying an additional 563,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $55,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,661 shares in the company, valued at $12,474,900.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $284,835.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,878,877 shares in the company, valued at $41,974,112.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $55,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 558,661 shares in the company, valued at $12,474,900.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,836 shares of company stock worth $1,999,668 over the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dropbox Trading Down 2.7 %

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

DBX opened at $22.69 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

