Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 78 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Cummins were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cummins by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $205.20 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.62 and its 200 day moving average is $206.81.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.09.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.