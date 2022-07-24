Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 990 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 1.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

LSXMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $116,280.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.