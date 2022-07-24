Klaytn Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001152 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $760.06 million and approximately $42.70 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032399 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,939,456,788 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.