Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLPEF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.23) to €21.00 ($21.21) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €24.00 ($24.24) to €23.00 ($23.23) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €15.00 ($15.15) to €18.00 ($18.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Klépierre Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Klépierre stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

