Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0352 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Kleros has a market capitalization of $22.13 million and $1.98 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,497,356 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.