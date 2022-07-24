KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 706.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,399 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.54% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,272,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,464,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 243,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,872,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 220,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.