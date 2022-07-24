Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.10

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and traded as high as $51.60. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $51.13, with a volume of 5,558 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 269 to CHF 278 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.3138 per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

