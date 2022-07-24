KUN Market Cap Tops $7,500.23 (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One KUN coin can now be bought for $3.75 or 0.00016415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a total market capitalization of $7,500.23 and approximately $581.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KUN has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016461 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032915 BTC.
KUN Coin Profile
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io.
KUN Coin Trading
