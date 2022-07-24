KUN Market Cap Tops $7,500.23 (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One KUN coin can now be bought for $3.75 or 0.00016415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a total market capitalization of $7,500.23 and approximately $581.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KUN has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032915 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io.

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

