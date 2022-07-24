Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Purchased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.14% of Kyndryl worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $17,905,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $27,315,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,146,071. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,146,071. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of KD opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

