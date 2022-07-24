L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 on September 16th

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.
L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.
L3Harris Technologies Price Performance
Shares of LHX opened at $225.13 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.17 and a 200-day moving average of $236.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies
In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
