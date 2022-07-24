L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 on September 16th

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $225.13 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.17 and a 200-day moving average of $236.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

