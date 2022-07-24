Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Holdings Raised by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $37,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $149.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.65. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.