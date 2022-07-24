LatAmGrowth SPAC’s (NASDAQ:LATGU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

LatAmGrowth SPAC’s (NASDAQ:LATGU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 25th. LatAmGrowth SPAC had issued 13,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of LatAmGrowth SPAC’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

LatAmGrowth SPAC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LATGU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. LatAmGrowth SPAC has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Get LatAmGrowth SPAC alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LatAmGrowth SPAC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LATGU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC during the first quarter worth $1,292,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LatAmGrowth SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LatAmGrowth SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at $2,010,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in LatAmGrowth SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in LatAmGrowth SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000.

LatAmGrowth SPAC Company Profile

LatAmGrowth SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LatAmGrowth SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LatAmGrowth SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.