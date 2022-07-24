Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires Shares of 1,719 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $147.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

