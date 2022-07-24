Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires Shares of 7,700 Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Leo Brokerage LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Guaranty Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $35,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 1,672 shares of company stock valued at $58,558 in the last 90 days. 26.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.