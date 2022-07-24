Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $200,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 40,374 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.95.

UNH opened at $521.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $497.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.84. The company has a market capitalization of $489.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

