Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $304,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 219.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,078,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,341,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 71,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

MO stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

