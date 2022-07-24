Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Flux Power in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flux Power by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 770,429 shares during the last quarter. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $2.33 on Friday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 47.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

