Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases New Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,069 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,346,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 341,460 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 359,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Vipshop Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.