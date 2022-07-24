Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases Shares of 1,927 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.69.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

