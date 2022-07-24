Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases Shares of 24,640 BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 239,388 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 278,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.