Leo Brokerage LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.65.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

