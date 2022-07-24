LEOcoin (LC4) Reaches Market Cap of $69,386.94

LEOcoin (LC4) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,770.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.49 or 0.07063802 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022856 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00260899 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00113469 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.35 or 0.00664684 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.00573485 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005916 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
LEOcoin Profile
LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
LEOcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
