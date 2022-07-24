Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Upstart by 542.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $549,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,645,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,645,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,619 over the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart Price Performance

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upstart from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $26.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.91. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.05.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.