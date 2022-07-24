Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.61. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $412.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

