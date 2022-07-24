Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 66.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

