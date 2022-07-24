Lido DAO Token (LDO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.62 Million

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $289.64 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

