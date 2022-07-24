Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $132,878.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00259164 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000942 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000930 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

