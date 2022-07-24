Lightstreams Price Up 58.4% Over Last 7 Days (PHT)

Lightstreams (PHT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 58.4% higher against the dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $437,175.23 and approximately $56.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,711.37 or 0.99979474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

PHT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

